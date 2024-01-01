Royal Munson AmeriCanna High Potency Distillate Cart

by AmeriCanna®
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

1000mg (1g) Premium Distilled Cannabis Oil | 90+% THC, packed into a 100% biodegradable bag!!

This is our highest potency blend tailored to provide the strongest experience. This cartridge is formulated using highly concentrated distilled cannabinoids, mainly THC, we then re-introduce both cannabis derived terpenes, and hand selected botanically derived terpenes to deliver a unique flavor, aroma, and experience every time.

About this strain

Munson is an hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between NL5 and Dominion Skunk. This strain is a celebration of skunky, old-school tradition, with a rich, pungent, and bracing experience that will make long-haulers feel right at home. Munson is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Munson effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Munson when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Dominion Seed Company, Munson features flavors like woody, pine, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Munson typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is part of the Native Series by Abstrax Tech, a collection of distinctive favorites rigorously researched, tested, and brought down to earth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Munson, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

AmeriCanna®
AmeriCanna [Ameri-Cann-Uh] is built on passion, integrity, refined manufacturing efficiencies, long-standing relationships with key suppliers throughout California and of course our dedicated team. Without them, we would not be where we are today.

The AmeriCanna Pledge:
Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.

We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003480
