Shake Shack 3.5g Premium Indoor Flower

by AmeriCanna®
HybridTHC —CBD —
  • Photo of Shake Shack 3.5g Premium Indoor Flower

About this product

AmeriCanna is keeping it sustainable from seed to smoke with premium indoor flower grown and cultivated in facilities powered by green energy 99.9% independent from the power grid and packed into 100% biodegradable packaging for an eco-friendly smoke sesh every time.

About this strain

Shake Shack is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake x OG Fruit Smoothie, and distributed by the clonemakers Phinest Cannabis. Shake Shack is a heavy yielder that often tests as high as 33% THC, and is ready to harvest in around 63 days. Like its namesake burger chain, Shake Shack buds bloom with pungent aromas of vanilla, berry, and earthy notes with a diesel twist that come from myrcene and caryophyllene. This is an indica-dominant strain with deep relaxation and tingly effects; medical patients seeking to mitigate symptoms of inflammation, pain, and nausea may find relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Shake Shack, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

AmeriCanna®
AmeriCanna [Ameri-Cann-Uh] is built on passion, integrity, refined manufacturing efficiencies, long-standing relationships with key suppliers throughout California and of course our dedicated team. Without them, we would not be where we are today.

The AmeriCanna Pledge:
Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.

We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003480
