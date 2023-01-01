A set of heavy-duty wire fasteners designed to hold plants up together with stakes, grids, posts, and other support systems. Each bundle of green plant ties is made of an iron string core enveloped in a soft PE plastic that is easy to shape. The rubberized texture ensures that each twist will not come undone and stay wrapped around your plant. In addition, its non-abrasive surface provides cushioned support and handling while not cutting into your plant’s stems. The garden wire ties wrap around the packaging, which allows convenient hanging, for easy unwinding and cutting to your desired length.



APPLICATIONS



This green plant ties set can apply low stress training and secure vines, shrubs, and flowers to trellis nets and fences. While they are primarily used with stakes, grids, and other plant support systems, they also have multi-purpose use outside of gardening. This includes home and office applications like tidying up kitchens, organizing tools, and cable managing computer, monitor, headphone, and USB cords.

