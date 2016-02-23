About this product
The genetics of the Amnesia Trance Autoflowering strain have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains. However, as a Hybrid of the popular Cambodian, Ruderalis, and Super Silver Haze strains, the Amnesia Trance Auto-feminized seeds are a product of research. Several years of dedication and plant breeding studies produce Amnesia Trance Auto-feminized as a premium cannabis strain.
About this strain
Amnesia is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer. This strain produces effects that are uplifting, creative, euphoric and ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. Amnesia normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense effects that new consumers should be wary of.
Amnesia effects
Reported by real people like you
519 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
34% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds
Welcome to the official Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds Leafly Page! It's a pleasure to be here with so many cannabis enthusiasts from all over the world! At AMS we specialize in bringing you the best of Dutch cannabis. With over 25 years in the business, you can trust us to bring you quality, resilient strains with maximum yield and potency.
With more than 180 strains and combo packs to choose from, we've got quality seeds for growers of all levels. Check out our classic Amsterdam strains like White Widow and Northern Lights or try some of our exclusive XTRM strains.
Come in, kick back, and make yourself at home. We'll help you throughout the entire growing process. You don't want your mailman to know you're getting marihuana seeds? No problem, we use the stealthiest shipping in the industry. Some of our clients don't even know they got our seeds until they find them hidden inside our stealthy packages. If you need any help or have any questions, feel free to reach out!
