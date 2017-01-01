Loading…
Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds

BIANCA

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Bianca effects

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Insomnia
57% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
57% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
42% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
