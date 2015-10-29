About this product
The Black Domina Feminized strain is a compact plant that doesn't grow tall. We find her a very strong and forgiving plant that is highly resistant to pests and molds.
She is bushy, with a very dark green color, especially the leaves. Under certain lights, you may easily confuse her as having a black color due to hints of purple.
About this strain
Black Domina is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights, Ortega, Hash Plant, and Afghani. This melting pot of a strain delivers effects that are relaxing and sedating. Black Domina features a spicy pepper aroma and flavor. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. Growers say Black Dominan has a rapid flowering time and produces buds that are coated in trichome crystals.
Black Domina effects
Reported by real people like you
260 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds
Welcome to the official Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds Leafly Page! It's a pleasure to be here with so many cannabis enthusiasts from all over the world! At AMS we specialize in bringing you the best of Dutch cannabis. With over 25 years in the business, you can trust us to bring you quality, resilient strains with maximum yield and potency.
With more than 180 strains and combo packs to choose from, we've got quality seeds for growers of all levels. Check out our classic Amsterdam strains like White Widow and Northern Lights or try some of our exclusive XTRM strains.
Come in, kick back, and make yourself at home. We'll help you throughout the entire growing process. You don't want your mailman to know you're getting marihuana seeds? No problem, we use the stealthiest shipping in the industry. Some of our clients don't even know they got our seeds until they find them hidden inside our stealthy packages. If you need any help or have any questions, feel free to reach out!
