Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds
DREAMCATCHER
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Dreamcatcher effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!