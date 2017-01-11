About this product
Limoncello Haze ® Feminized Seeds.
This citrus-flavored Limoncello Haze strain will knock your socks off. This Sativa dominant strain produces enormous amounts of buds. Limoncello Haze grows dense and the yield is fantastic. Buy your Limoncello Haze seeds now at Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds and start enjoying our version of the fresh and relaxing Lemon Haze, the two-time winner of the High Times Cannabis Cup of 2008 and 2009.
About this strain
Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.
Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,734 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds
Welcome to the official Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds Leafly Page! It's a pleasure to be here with so many cannabis enthusiasts from all over the world! At AMS we specialize in bringing you the best of Dutch cannabis. With over 25 years in the business, you can trust us to bring you quality, resilient strains with maximum yield and potency.
With more than 180 strains and combo packs to choose from, we've got quality seeds for growers of all levels. Check out our classic Amsterdam strains like White Widow and Northern Lights or try some of our exclusive XTRM strains.
Come in, kick back, and make yourself at home. We'll help you throughout the entire growing process. You don't want your mailman to know you're getting marihuana seeds? No problem, we use the stealthiest shipping in the industry. Some of our clients don't even know they got our seeds until they find them hidden inside our stealthy packages. If you need any help or have any questions, feel free to reach out!
