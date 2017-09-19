About this product
The Super Skunk Feminized strain is easy to grow and that’s why it’s a terrific strain for beginners. This marijuana strain is resistant to mold and diseases. It will fill your room with large buds and a powerful skunk aroma.
About this strain
Super Sunk is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani. This strain produces bold, relaxing effects that you can feel through your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose Super Skunk to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and pain. Super Skunk is ideal for anyone who enjoys an extra skunky aroma.
Super Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
442 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds
Welcome to the official Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds Leafly Page! It's a pleasure to be here with so many cannabis enthusiasts from all over the world! At AMS we specialize in bringing you the best of Dutch cannabis. With over 25 years in the business, you can trust us to bring you quality, resilient strains with maximum yield and potency.
With more than 180 strains and combo packs to choose from, we've got quality seeds for growers of all levels. Check out our classic Amsterdam strains like White Widow and Northern Lights or try some of our exclusive XTRM strains.
Come in, kick back, and make yourself at home. We'll help you throughout the entire growing process. You don't want your mailman to know you're getting marihuana seeds? No problem, we use the stealthiest shipping in the industry. Some of our clients don't even know they got our seeds until they find them hidden inside our stealthy packages. If you need any help or have any questions, feel free to reach out!
With more than 180 strains and combo packs to choose from, we've got quality seeds for growers of all levels. Check out our classic Amsterdam strains like White Widow and Northern Lights or try some of our exclusive XTRM strains.
Come in, kick back, and make yourself at home. We'll help you throughout the entire growing process. You don't want your mailman to know you're getting marihuana seeds? No problem, we use the stealthiest shipping in the industry. Some of our clients don't even know they got our seeds until they find them hidden inside our stealthy packages. If you need any help or have any questions, feel free to reach out!