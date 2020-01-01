Analytical 360′s dynamic team of biochemists, laboratory technicians, and friendly, courteous staff are dedicated to ensuring that patients using therapeutic cannabinoids have access to important information about the potency and safety of their medicine. Using advanced equipment and well established published techniques, we provide dry-weight quantification, potency testing, cannibinoid profiling, foreign material detection and microbial bioburden screening. Analytical 360 safety-certifies medical cannabis for the protection, education and empowerment of patients. We employ High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) technology to determine the original composition of cannabinoids present by direct analysis of plant and edible samples. This technique uniquely determines all of the medicinal components contained within the products and provides a cannibinoid profile in order to more accurately evaluate potency, institute material quality assurance and to identify plant phenotype.