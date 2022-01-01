Palmetto Harmony 300MG Full Spectrum CBD Extract Capsules
Palmetto Harmony Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Oil and Cannabinoid Extract
Concentration: 300mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids
Serving Size: 10mg hemp-derived CBD Oil cannabinoid extract per capsule; 30 capsules per bottle
Carrier: MCT Oil
Flavor: No Flavor
Extraction Process: Botanical Oil Extraction - Solvent Free
Location: Colorado and Kentucky grown hemp
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by ProVerde, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.
Packaging: Glass bottle with box. Approximately 4oz by weight.
Product Specifications: 30 capsules in bottle. Each capsules serving provides 10mg of full spectrum hemp-derived extract CBD oil and minor cannabinoids.
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract - CBD oil and minor cannabinoids
Terpene Complex
FDA compliant
Non-GMO
No synthetic fertilizers, herbicides or pesticides
Product Ingredients: Pharmaceutical-grade coconut oil (MCT oil) & whole plant hemp derived cannabinoid oil
Suggested Use: Take one (1) to two (2) capsules daily or as recommended by your health care professional.
*** Disclaimer: Cannabinoid Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.
***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.
