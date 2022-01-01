About this product
Lucille's CBD Infused Honey uses US-Sourced CBD isolate and local raw honey. No THC. Each batch is guaranteed to have 30mg per serving. 1 tablespoon is the serving size. 10.8 servings per half pound jar. Each batch is sent to an independent lab and the test reports are made available on our website so you can see exactly what's in it.
Angel Fox Foods
Angel Fox Foods
Lucille's Honey offers gourmet honey to satisfy any taste, bud. In addition to our CBD Infused honey we have barrel-aged honey, habanero infused honey and ginger infused honey.