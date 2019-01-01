 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  3. ApawthecaryPETS

ApawthecaryPETS

About ApawthecaryPETS

Apawthecary Treats are super food wellness treats infused with a proprietary blend of hemp terpenes derived from hemp and flax seed. Canadian made with non-GMO, human grade food ingredients. Our products are created to help maintain health and alleviate aches and pains from injury or old age. Changes should be noticed within 4 days of enjoying our treats & tinctures. We hold our treats to the same quality standards as the food you serve to your human family.