ApawthecaryPETS

Apawthecary Treats are super food wellness treats infused with a proprietary blend of hemp terpenes derived from hemp and flax seed. Canadian made with non-GMO, human grade food ingredients. Our products are created to help maintain health and alleviate aches and pains from injury or old age. Changes should be noticed within 4 days of enjoying our treats & tinctures. We hold our treats to the same quality standards as the food you serve to your human family.