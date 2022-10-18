GO APE!

We are a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design.

DIFFERENT TIME - DIFFERENT APE

APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021.

APE HAS MORE

Extra 10% more sauce gives our customers an extra 200 more puffs (volume 1.1g)

APE HAS QUALITY

We use the best materials: both ceramic coils and heaters which retain heat.

APE HAS SAUCE

Our special formula contains both live resin and triple distillate, so our customers can get more puffs per cart without sacrificing the amazing aroma and fresh taste of the flower itself.