Logo for the brand APE Premium Cannabis Corp.

APE Premium Cannabis Corp.

MAUI WOWIE sauce cart 1100 mg.

Product rating:

About this product

MAUI WOWIE 1.1G (SATIVA)

THC 500 mg / CBD 500 mg.

This strain has immediate effects. It will help you get out of your head and get things done. This bud is a powerful motivation that allows you to focus on your work while enjoying a unique influx of creativity and inspiration. It has a dominant sweet pineapple flavor and gives off a pleasant tropical taste.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!