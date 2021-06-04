APE Premium Cannabis Corp.
MAUI WOWIE sauce cart 1100 mg.
Product rating:
About this product
MAUI WOWIE 1.1G (SATIVA)
THC 500 mg / CBD 500 mg.
This strain has immediate effects. It will help you get out of your head and get things done. This bud is a powerful motivation that allows you to focus on your work while enjoying a unique influx of creativity and inspiration. It has a dominant sweet pineapple flavor and gives off a pleasant tropical taste.
THC 500 mg / CBD 500 mg.
This strain has immediate effects. It will help you get out of your head and get things done. This bud is a powerful motivation that allows you to focus on your work while enjoying a unique influx of creativity and inspiration. It has a dominant sweet pineapple flavor and gives off a pleasant tropical taste.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!