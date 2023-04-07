Kraken is a mythical indica strain. Breeding with power and production in mind, this indica hybrid produces chunky, dense buds with a blanket of crystal resin. Gives you a strong sense of euphoria and pleasure. This monster of an indica lives up to its name.
GO APE! We are a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design. DIFFERENT TIME - DIFFERENT APE APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021. APE HAS MORE Extra 10% more sauce gives our customers an extra 200 more puffs (volume 1.1g) APE HAS QUALITY We use the best materials: both ceramic coils and heaters which retain heat. APE HAS SAUCE Our special formula contains both live resin and triple distillate, so our customers can get more puffs per cart without sacrificing the amazing aroma and fresh taste of the flower itself.