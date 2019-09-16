About this product
Sour Pez is an indica-dominant hybrid developed by La Plata Labs.
Pez is a strain of mysterious origins, thought to be a combination of two landrace strains: an Afghani and a Pakistani indica. No breeder has claimed its genetics, but online sources believe it was developed by the University of Washington on Lopez Island (hence the name "Pez) as a therapy for cancer treatment. Pez is said to feature candy notes similar to its namesake, with hints of berry and earthy-layered pine. Its flavors carry a creamy smoke with tropical citrus hints.
About this strain
Sour Pez is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by La Plata Labs. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sour Pez - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
THC Strength
7% | medium-low
CBD Strength
12% | medium
No product reviews
About this brand
APE Premium Cannabis Corp.
GO APE!
We are a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design.
DIFFERENT TIME - DIFFERENT APE
APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021.
APE HAS MORE
Extra 10% more sauce gives our customers an extra 200 more puffs (volume 1.1g)
APE HAS QUALITY
We use the best materials: both ceramic coils and heaters which retain heat.
APE HAS SAUCE
Our special formula contains both live resin and triple distillate, so our customers can get more puffs per cart without sacrificing the amazing aroma and fresh taste of the flower itself.
