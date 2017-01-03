About this product
About this strain
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
907 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
APE Premium Cannabis Corp.
GO APE!
We are a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design.
DIFFERENT TIME - DIFFERENT APE
APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021.
APE HAS MORE
Extra 10% more sauce gives our customers an extra 200 more puffs (volume 1.1g)
APE HAS QUALITY
We use the best materials: both ceramic coils and heaters which retain heat.
APE HAS SAUCE
Our special formula contains both live resin and triple distillate, so our customers can get more puffs per cart without sacrificing the amazing aroma and fresh taste of the flower itself.
