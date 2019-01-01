Aperture Consulting Group wants to be your partner from the time you decide to enter the industry, all the way through your growth and evolution. We understand the struggles of operating in this complex industry and we have the knowledge, experience, and resources not only to provide you with clarification, but also peace of mind.SERVICES Rules consultation and training Operational compliance evaluations Efficiency evaluations & process re-engineering Compliance audits Corrective action assistance On-the-job training and job shadowing Product compliance assessment New application assistance & support throughout the application process