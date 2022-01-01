About this product
Light in color and sweet in taste, Reverse Cowgirl is a hybrid you can enjoy any time of day. The high is mellow, and slowly melts away any stress or anxiety you may be harboring. One hit of this will have you feeling good all day.
About this brand
Apex Extractions
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the Pure Spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point.
Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California.
Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.
