About this product
Super Sour Diesel is a potent Sativa strain, similar to its parent strains Sour Diesel and Super Silver Haze. Super Sour Diesel offers an energy-boosting high that will have your creative juices flowing. Because this strain is a true Sativa, indulge too much and it may be overwhelming for new users. Perfect for daytime use.
About this brand
Apex Extractions
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the Pure Spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point.
Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California.
Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.
