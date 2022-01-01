You won't be able to get enough of this batch of White Widow x Maui Waui! White Widow provides a high that will have you exploding with creativity. Your mind will be stimulated with a welcoming sense of euphoria. Maui Waui will relieve any and all forms of stress and anxiety. These two combined are a match made in heaven! Equal part head and body high, White Widow x Maui Waui will become an instant favorite.