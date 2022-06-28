Apollo uses the highest quality, most potent Delta 10 THC in our cartridges. Packed with amazing, natural terpenes like Tangie Dream, White Cherry Gelato, Rainbow Sherbert, and Strawberry Lemonade, our Delta 10 vapes are the purest and best-tasting vapes on the market. Each vape contains 1000mg of Delta 10 distillate. Apollo combines the highest quality Delta 10 THC with natural terpenes to deliver the best tasting Delta 10 vape cartridges and disposables on the market. We use the highest-grade CCELL ceramic cartridges to ensure the best vaping experience. Unlike inferior vapes, we use pure Delta 10 and natural terpenes. Zero additives or cutting agents.



Vaping Delta 10 has a different effect and duration that consuming Delta 8. Because it is absorbed quickly, effects are immediate.