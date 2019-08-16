Apothecarry Brands
Animal Cookies Ambrosia 1g
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Animal Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
700 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
