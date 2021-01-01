Loading…
Lost Tribe Live Resin Sauce Ambrosia 1g

by Apothecary Extracts
HybridTHC CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Live Resin Sauce is made from our fresh, frozen flowers. The resin is extracted using a hydrocarbon blend to preserve terpenes and cannabinoids while leaving behind any undesirable plant compounds. The extract is then aged in a controlled environment, allowing the terpenes to separate and the cannabinoids to crystallize, producing a delicious, saucy concentrate for dabbing.

About this strain

Picture of Lost Tribe
Lost Tribe

Lost Tribe is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the effects of Lost Tribe. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

