About this product
Live Resin Sauce is made from our fresh, frozen flowers. The resin is extracted using a hydrocarbon blend to preserve terpenes and cannabinoids while leaving behind any undesirable plant compounds. The extract is then aged in a controlled environment, allowing the terpenes to separate and the cannabinoids to crystallize, producing a delicious, saucy concentrate for dabbing.
About this strain
Lost Tribe
Lost Tribe is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the effects of Lost Tribe. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
