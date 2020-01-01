Appropriate Green Solution

Energy Efficient Lighting and Marijuana Grow Lights Appropriate Green Solutions is an American Company, which works very closely with its partners to procure and install a wide range of energy efficient equipment. Our mission is to use the knowledge acquired through the professional, practical, and academic experience of our staff to provide energy efficient, environmentally friendly, and cost effective solutions to our clients. We have over 30 years of construction, and 25 years of hands‐on engineering experience. Our offices are strategically located in Maryland to allow for seamless distribution to the eastern United States. The Pepco C&I Energy Savings Program Trade Ally Network provides a listing of experienced energy efficiency contractors, distributors and other professionals. The Trade Allies participate in training to be able to provide technical support that can assist you with the applications and/or installations of energy efficient equipment for commercial, industrial and institutional buildings. We are one of only 39 companies selected to be trade allies in the area.