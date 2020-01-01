 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  ARBR - medical cannabis algorithm built by clinicians for clinicians
ARBR - medical cannabis algorithm built by clinicians for clinicians

Medical cannabis decisions powered by clinical evidence.

About ARBR - medical cannabis algorithm built by clinicians for clinicians

Award winning software that provides cannabis suggestions to physicians, pharmacists and other health professionals based on the latest clinical evidence. ARBR utilizes a modified GRADE approach to evaluating evidence, providing suggestions that are clinically relevant and based on patients' individual demographics, medical conditions, preferences and budget. The data employed features over 316,000 patients and more than 500 studies and counting. ARBR also features more than 500 + strains that is updated daily.