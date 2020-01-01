ARBR - medical cannabis algorithm built by clinicians for clinicians
Medical cannabis decisions powered by clinical evidence.
Award winning software that provides cannabis suggestions to physicians, pharmacists and other health professionals based on the latest clinical evidence. ARBR utilizes a modified GRADE approach to evaluating evidence, providing suggestions that are clinically relevant and based on patients' individual demographics, medical conditions, preferences and budget. The data employed features over 316,000 patients and more than 500 studies and counting. ARBR also features more than 500 + strains that is updated daily.