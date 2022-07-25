Arcadia is defined as a place of peace and simplicity; and that definition is the foundation of what Arcadia Brands is all about. We extract from the finest organic cannabis to produce products that aid in the simplicities of natural relief and healing.



Founded in rural Arcadia, Oklahoma, we understand the healing properties in nature’s purest form. We handcraft our medicinal edibles & products, using only a solventless extraction process. This insures you get a clean, strain specific, full spectrum product. Our extraction process, only pressing full buds, helps to ensure you get more cannabinoids and terpenes. This process provides a more pure consistent and balanced product the way mother nature intended



Arcadia Brands is veteran owned, has a pharmacist on staff, and tests every batch of extract for quality and consistency. We pride ourselves as being one of the premiere solventless cannabis extraction companies and our diverse line of edibles and extracts are designed to provide “Peace and Simplicity”.