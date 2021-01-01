About this product
Hemp derived CBD has been shown to help dogs with epilepsy, osteoarthritis, pain management, and anxiety. Studies are also currently being done which will show hemp derived CBD is an anti-carcinogen. Make cannabidiol apart of your fur baby’s daily routine!
Don’t let your best friend live the ruff life! Love the amazing benefits of hemp derived CBD? Get your best friend on the program!
-A scientifically developed, cannabinoid-rich product for pets
-Aids in joint relief, anxiety, and overall wellness
-33 mg per dropper
Suggested Use: Begin with 0.5mg per pound of body weight once daily and increase dose as needed. Place on pet’s food or directly in mouth using the graduated dropper
500 mg | 15 mL
Natural Bacon Flavoring
Made in USA
About this brand
Arcanum Edge
Since the enactment of the Farm Bill in 2018, people across the country have started using cannabinoids for athletics. In a market flooded with varying products, claims and promises, it can be hard to navigate which CBD brand is right for you. That’s where we come in. Arcanum is THE CBD brand for the modern day athlete. With a product suite tailored to both rigorous and mild activity, as well as extensive research to perfect each formulation, Arcanum products deliver the effects needed to keep you moving day in and day out.
WHAT IS THE ARCANUM EDGE ?
The Arcanum Edge is a mindset. It is the unrelenting chase of self improvement. It is the drive to push yourself in everything you do. It is the persistence to chase a goal with every ounce of sweat you have. It is the grittiness to endure through obstacles, and tenacity to overcome them.
Do you have the Arcanum Edge?
