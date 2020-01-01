 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
By Mary's Nutritionals

Jon of All Trades interviews Lindsey and Tyler Mintz
About Arcanum Sports Performance

Arcanum is an activated sports performance and recovery company. We recently partnered up with Mary's Nutritionals to provide novel delivery methods infused with full-spectrum activated hemp extract to sports and fitness focused consumers. Our product suite consists of Sarco Freeze: a cooling topical cream, Sarco Breeze; a massage oil, and the Quill; patented gel technology pen. All our products are manufactured with activated hemp to extract the most benefits from CBD and other cannabinoids.