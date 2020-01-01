Arcanum Sports Performance
By Mary's Nutritionals
About Arcanum Sports Performance
Arcanum is an activated sports performance and recovery company. We recently partnered up with Mary's Nutritionals to provide novel delivery methods infused with full-spectrum activated hemp extract to sports and fitness focused consumers. Our product suite consists of Sarco Freeze: a cooling topical cream, Sarco Breeze; a massage oil, and the Quill; patented gel technology pen. All our products are manufactured with activated hemp to extract the most benefits from CBD and other cannabinoids.