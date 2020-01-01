Arcanum is an activated sports performance and recovery company. We recently partnered up with Mary's Nutritionals to provide novel delivery methods infused with full-spectrum activated hemp extract to sports and fitness focused consumers. Our product suite consists of Sarco Freeze: a cooling topical cream, Sarco Breeze; a massage oil, and the Quill; patented gel technology pen. All our products are manufactured with activated hemp to extract the most benefits from CBD and other cannabinoids.