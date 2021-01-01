About this product

- 4oz and 16 oz (professional) size

- 75 mg Full-Spectrum Activated Hemp

- Paraben Free, Sulfate Free, Non-GMO and Made in the USA

- Moisturizer and Sports Massage Oil

- Immediate localized relief

- Hydrate your skin, great for all skin types

- Addressing soreness, discomfort, overuse, irritation and support recovery time and performance

- Facilitate muscle recovery and soothe aches

- Designed for full body use

- Great for massage therapists, chiropractors, physical therapists and other professionals who specialize in muscle recovery



Experience the benefits at the cellular level: Sarco Breeze provides your body with cannabinoids, upregulating your cells to communicate and carry on the reactions they need to. Cannabinoids are produced naturally in your body but only when necessary and not in the amounts you could use or utilize. Another benefit? By upregulating your cells with cannabinoids, unhealthy cells commit apoptosis-cellular suicide!



Ingredients:



- Soothing Touch Nut-free Massage Oil (High Oleic Expeller Pressed Sunflower Seed Oil, Rice Bran oil, Grape Seed oil, Tocopherol)

- Full Spectrum Active Hemp Extract