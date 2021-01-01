About this product

- net weight 6.25 g

- 50 mg Full-Spectrum Activated Hemp

- 2 mg pre-measured dosage with each application

- Paraben Free, Sulfate Free, Non-GMO and Made in the USA

- Relief in as little as five minutes

- Effective dermal delivery and nerve support.

- Support healthy recovery, overuse, dis-ease in the body.

- Targeted delivery system of transdermal nutrients.



Dermal delivery for more accurate dosage control and better absorption without the stress on your internal systems. Replace harsh pharmaceuticals with The Quill’s discrete delivery of natural healing ingredients.



International shipping available!



Ingredients:



- Microsome (Purified Water, Olive Oil, Aloe Leaf Juice, Lysolecithin, Sunflower Oil, Safflower Oil, Perilla Ocymoides Seed Extract, Isopropyl Palmitate, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Sodium Hydroxymethylclycinate, Etearly Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetyl Alcohol, Grape Seed Oil, Wheat Germ Clycerides, Xanthum Gum, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Phenoxyethanol)

- Elite Hemp Extract(100mg Cannabidiol Complex)

- Limonene

- B-Pinene

- B-Caryophyllene

- Natural Fragrance

- Menthol Crystals

- Isopropyl Myristate.