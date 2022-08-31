About this product
This fresh harvest of Chocolate Kush is the best we have ever experienced with this wonderful strain!
It boasts 1% THCa as well as 28% Total Cannabinoids!
Potent Indica
Soil grown indoor
Effects: Extremely potent strain fantastic for relaxation!
Smell: Sweet Gas and light pine
Taste: Kush
Buds range from large to small
Chocolate Kush is an extremely potent, indica that is a cross of Cherry Wine and Bubba Kush E1. It has also been known to be called Cherry Chocolate Chip.
This incredible flower is soil grown indoors using organic growing practices.
Please check out the lab reports for the specific details on the cannabinoid profile. Below is an at a glance of the reports as well as additional details.
Mid April 2022 Harvest
CBDa % – 22.8
THCa % – 0.98
Delta 9 THC % – ND
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
