This fresh harvest of Chocolate Kush is the best we have ever experienced with this wonderful strain!

It boasts 1% THCa as well as 28% Total Cannabinoids!



Potent Indica

Soil grown indoor



Effects: Extremely potent strain fantastic for relaxation!

Smell: Sweet Gas and light pine

Taste: Kush



Buds range from large to small



Chocolate Kush is an extremely potent, indica that is a cross of Cherry Wine and Bubba Kush E1. It has also been known to be called Cherry Chocolate Chip.



This incredible flower is soil grown indoors using organic growing practices.



Please check out the lab reports for the specific details on the cannabinoid profile. Below is an at a glance of the reports as well as additional details.



Mid April 2022 Harvest

CBDa % – 22.8

THCa % – 0.98

Delta 9 THC % – ND