About this product
Death Star High THCa Hemp Flower
Death Star is an amazing indica dominant hybrid, type 1, hemp flower grown indoors in a coco medium.
Genetics: Sensi Star X Sour Diesel
Delta 9 THC – 0.2%
THCa – 23%
CBGa – .3%
Total Cannabinoids – 23.9%
Total Terpenes – 1.4%
Cryo cured!
Very dense small to medium size buds.
***WARNING***
If you are sensitive to THC please do not purchase this product, use with caution! Please respect this product and only consume this in the comfort of your own home, do not drive or operate heavy machinery. Consult a doctor prior to consuming this product.
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED WEEKLY***
