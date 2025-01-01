Goofiez High THCa Hemp Flower is a 50/50 balanced hybrid type 1 hemp flower that was grown hydroponically. It’s genetic parents are Apples & Bananas X Jokerz! This strain is dark green and purple with a beautifully contrasting bright frosty coating. Goofiez has an incredible floral, grape, and gas smell! The balanced nature of this strain will grant extremely desirable effects for everyone.



Please check out the lab reports for the specific details on the cannabinoid profile. Below is an at a glance of the reports as well as additional details.



Goofiez Specifics:

Genetics – Apples + Bananas X Jokerz

THCa – 27.3%

Delta 9 THC – 0.25%

Total Cannabinoids – 29.5%



Effects: Euphoric, Uplifting, and Relaxing

Smell: Floral, Grape, Gas

Taste: Same as smell



Small to Medium sized buds that are dense in structure.



This world class incredible strain has the perfect cure! It was slowly cured in a climate controlled room at 58 degrees and 60% relative humidity for several weeks!

read more