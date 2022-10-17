About this product
Miracle Alien Cookies High THCa Hemp Flower is a highly sought after strain that is absolutely fantastic! This hemp flower is a small batch limited edition type 1 balanced hybrid. It is grown indoors in a coco medium. This wonderful strain is cured with just the right moisture levels using cryo cure technology. the smell has very complex notes of sweet, spicy and an earthy, nutty undertone!
Genetics: Alien Cookies X Star Fighter X Columbian
Delta 9 THC – 0.1%
THCa – 20.2%
THCVa – 0.07%
CBGa – .8%
Total Cannabinoids – 21.4%
Total Terpenes – 1.8%
Very dense small to medium size buds.
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
