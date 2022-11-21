About this product
Moon Berry High THCa Hemp Flower
Moon Berry also known as Gelato 3 is an incredible cross of Gelato 33, Gelato 41 and Gelato 42 strains! This wonderful rare strain is an amazingly potent indica dominant hybrid with scents of sweet berry and gas with a creamy undertone! It tastes the same as it smells! It is a very soothing indica that will allow your mind to remain active. This strain is a type 1 hemp flower grown indoors in a coco medium.
Genetics: Gelato 33 X Gelato 41 X Gelato 42
Delta 9 THC – 0.23%
THCa – 19.2%
THCVa – .2%
CBGa – .8%
CBCa – .49%
Total Cannabinoids – 21.1%
Total Terpenes – Coming soon!
Small to medium size buds.
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
