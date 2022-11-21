Moon Berry High THCa Hemp Flower



Moon Berry also known as Gelato 3 is an incredible cross of Gelato 33, Gelato 41 and Gelato 42 strains! This wonderful rare strain is an amazingly potent indica dominant hybrid with scents of sweet berry and gas with a creamy undertone! It tastes the same as it smells! It is a very soothing indica that will allow your mind to remain active. This strain is a type 1 hemp flower grown indoors in a coco medium.



Genetics: Gelato 33 X Gelato 41 X Gelato 42

Delta 9 THC – 0.23%

THCa – 19.2%

THCVa – .2%

CBGa – .8%

CBCa – .49%

Total Cannabinoids – 21.1%

Total Terpenes – Coming soon!



Small to medium size buds.



