About this product
Northern Lights #5 High THCa Hemp Flower is an incredibly popular award-winning strain, yet hard to find. The incredible frost on this strain is awe-striking and a joy to look at! Northern Lights is a hydroponically grown, type 1, 95/5 indica that brings forth powerful euphoria and relaxation. The heavy indica dominance in this strain provides strong sedative effects making it great for falling asleep after an exhausting day. This strain has beautiful light green buds that are incredibly frosty, and has an aroma that is floral, herbal, and savory! This small batch craft strain will impress you in every aspect!
Northern Lights #5 Specifics:
Genetics: Unknown but thought to be from Afghani Indica Landrace
Delta 9 THC – 0.27%
THCa – 22.2%
Total Cannabinoids – 23%
Effects: Euphoric, Uplifting, and Relaxing
Smell: Floral, Herbal, Savory
Taste: Same as smell
Small to Medium sized buds that are dense in structure.
About this brand
Arete
***Discreet Home Delivery***
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
