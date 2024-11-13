Northern Lights #5 High THCa Hemp Flower is an incredibly popular award-winning strain, yet hard to find. The incredible frost on this strain is awe-striking and a joy to look at! Northern Lights is a hydroponically grown, type 1, 95/5 indica that brings forth powerful euphoria and relaxation. The heavy indica dominance in this strain provides strong sedative effects making it great for falling asleep after an exhausting day. This strain has beautiful light green buds that are incredibly frosty, and has an aroma that is floral, herbal, and savory! This small batch craft strain will impress you in every aspect!



Northern Lights #5 Specifics:

Genetics: Unknown but thought to be from Afghani Indica Landrace

Delta 9 THC – 0.27%

THCa – 22.2%

Total Cannabinoids – 23%



Effects: Euphoric, Uplifting, and Relaxing

Smell: Floral, Herbal, Savory

Taste: Same as smell



Small to Medium sized buds that are dense in structure.

