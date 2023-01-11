Sour Banana Sherbet High THCa Hemp Flower is absolutely incredible in every aspect, this is a true connoisseurs dream strain! It is a very balanced hybrid with a sweet sugary marshmallow smell! It tastes the same as it smells with a slightly sour and diesel note, kind of like the sweet sour patch kids candy but with a marshmallow creamy diesel flavor! It’s hard to explain but you will understand when you try it. This strain is a type 1 hemp flower that was hydroponically grown.



This world class incredible strain has the perfect cure! It was slowly cured in a climate controlled room at 58 degrees and 60% relative humidity for several weeks!



Genetics: Sour Diesel X Banana Sherbet

Delta 9 THC – .2%

THCa – 22.3%

Total Cannabinoids – 23%



Very dense small to medium size buds.