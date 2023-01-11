About this product
Sour Banana Sherbet High THCa Hemp Flower is absolutely incredible in every aspect, this is a true connoisseurs dream strain! It is a very balanced hybrid with a sweet sugary marshmallow smell! It tastes the same as it smells with a slightly sour and diesel note, kind of like the sweet sour patch kids candy but with a marshmallow creamy diesel flavor! It’s hard to explain but you will understand when you try it. This strain is a type 1 hemp flower that was hydroponically grown.
This world class incredible strain has the perfect cure! It was slowly cured in a climate controlled room at 58 degrees and 60% relative humidity for several weeks!
Genetics: Sour Diesel X Banana Sherbet
Delta 9 THC – .2%
THCa – 22.3%
Total Cannabinoids – 23%
Very dense small to medium size buds.
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED WEEKLY***
