Ugly Buds High THCa Hemp Flower

Some may say they are ugly…



Most will say they are a blessing 😉…



But one thing we guarantee is that you will be extremely happy with the value you get for your money!



These are all indoor flowers that were not 100% up to our standards for our luxury collection so instead of wholesaling them we decided to provide you an incredible deal!



We do this for the people!

read more