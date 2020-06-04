About this strain
Cherry Vanilla Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
83% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Bipolar disorder
33% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
16% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!