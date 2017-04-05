About this strain
Jazz is the mysterious combination of a Mexican landrace from Oaxaca and an Iranian landrace indica. Even with its hot heritage, gardeners consistently note how well this strain grows in colder climates. Expect notes of hash and pepper on the palate that translate to a full-bodied smoke or vapor when combusted. When grown indoors, this strain has been known to reach 3 to 4 feet tall, but when planted outdoors, this plant shoots upwards, reaching nearly 6 feet in height.
Jazz effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Arizona Organix
Arizona Organix opened our doors in 2012 and we are proud to be the state’s first licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
Since then, we have managed to earn a place in the spotlight thanks to our incredible customer service and patient-centered approach.
Our shop is known for its safe, clean environment supported by an experienced and knowledgeable staff. Our goal is to tailor every product to your exact needs so you always have a positive experience.
Arizona Organix offers a huge selection of medical marijuana products including many different marijuana strains, medical marijuana edibles, CBD and more. When you first set foot inside our store we promise to greet you with confidence and understanding, and really listen to your needs before making a suggestion. Every recommendation from our staff is backed by the combined knowledge and experience that we bring to the table.
The most important thing we do at Arizona Organix is help people live fuller, more comfortable lives. We take this job very seriously and want you to know that our staff is highly trained to understand the different types of products we have, as well as their uses.
We are also committed to the consistent quality of our products, ensuring that you get the same results every time you use them. You will never be disappointed when you leave Arizona Organix knowing that you got the very best MMJ products available.
The best part of Arizona Organix is that we operate 100% non-profit, and we are in compliance with all Arizona state laws. We have worked every single day to prove that we are genuine, customer centric, and here to serve the greater good. For us, the opportunity to help people like you live better is what makes the whole enterprise worthwhile.
That is why we continue to add one-of-a-kind strains to our menu as we discover more effective treatment options and more advanced strains. You can count on us to stay on top of all the latest medical marijuana news and science, so you can always get the very best products at our dispensary.
