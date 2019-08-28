About this strain
Crossing the award-winning Kosher Kush and Strawberry Banana, Miss U.S.A. was bred by DNA genetics and has large yields, delicious flavors, and an exceptional high. Buds come in a light green color and are drenched in trichomes, making this strain popular for concentrates. Miss U.S.A. has an uplifting high that may take you giggling all the way to the stars. It’s perfect for folks new to cannabis or connoisseurs looking to rejoice in a fun, easygoing strain.
Miss USA effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
88% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
55% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
55% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
44% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
44% of people say it helps with ptsd
About this brand
Arizona Organix
Arizona Organix opened our doors in 2012 and we are proud to be the state’s first licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
Since then, we have managed to earn a place in the spotlight thanks to our incredible customer service and patient-centered approach.
Our shop is known for its safe, clean environment supported by an experienced and knowledgeable staff. Our goal is to tailor every product to your exact needs so you always have a positive experience.
Arizona Organix offers a huge selection of medical marijuana products including many different marijuana strains, medical marijuana edibles, CBD and more. When you first set foot inside our store we promise to greet you with confidence and understanding, and really listen to your needs before making a suggestion. Every recommendation from our staff is backed by the combined knowledge and experience that we bring to the table.
The most important thing we do at Arizona Organix is help people live fuller, more comfortable lives. We take this job very seriously and want you to know that our staff is highly trained to understand the different types of products we have, as well as their uses.
We are also committed to the consistent quality of our products, ensuring that you get the same results every time you use them. You will never be disappointed when you leave Arizona Organix knowing that you got the very best MMJ products available.
The best part of Arizona Organix is that we operate 100% non-profit, and we are in compliance with all Arizona state laws. We have worked every single day to prove that we are genuine, customer centric, and here to serve the greater good. For us, the opportunity to help people like you live better is what makes the whole enterprise worthwhile.
That is why we continue to add one-of-a-kind strains to our menu as we discover more effective treatment options and more advanced strains. You can count on us to stay on top of all the latest medical marijuana news and science, so you can always get the very best products at our dispensary.
