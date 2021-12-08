About this strain
Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”
Peanut Butter Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
226 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Arizona Organix
Arizona Organix opened our doors in 2012 and we are proud to be the state’s first licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
Since then, we have managed to earn a place in the spotlight thanks to our incredible customer service and patient-centered approach.
Our shop is known for its safe, clean environment supported by an experienced and knowledgeable staff. Our goal is to tailor every product to your exact needs so you always have a positive experience.
Arizona Organix offers a huge selection of medical marijuana products including many different marijuana strains, medical marijuana edibles, CBD and more. When you first set foot inside our store we promise to greet you with confidence and understanding, and really listen to your needs before making a suggestion. Every recommendation from our staff is backed by the combined knowledge and experience that we bring to the table.
The most important thing we do at Arizona Organix is help people live fuller, more comfortable lives. We take this job very seriously and want you to know that our staff is highly trained to understand the different types of products we have, as well as their uses.
We are also committed to the consistent quality of our products, ensuring that you get the same results every time you use them. You will never be disappointed when you leave Arizona Organix knowing that you got the very best MMJ products available.
The best part of Arizona Organix is that we operate 100% non-profit, and we are in compliance with all Arizona state laws. We have worked every single day to prove that we are genuine, customer centric, and here to serve the greater good. For us, the opportunity to help people like you live better is what makes the whole enterprise worthwhile.
That is why we continue to add one-of-a-kind strains to our menu as we discover more effective treatment options and more advanced strains. You can count on us to stay on top of all the latest medical marijuana news and science, so you can always get the very best products at our dispensary.
