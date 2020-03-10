Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Gelato Cake

by Arkannabis Farms
HybridTHC 21%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Gelato Cake
Gelato Cake

Gelato Cake is a potent indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing the creamy berry of Gelato #33 and the vanilla frosting of Wedding Cake. Part of the Cookie strain family, Gelato Cake is very popular across North America and beyond. Consumers should know that Gelato Cake is potent and is best for experienced users. Gelato Cake is known to cause full-body sedation which can last up to a few hours, so it's best to enjoy this strain before bed or during a relaxing night at home watching movies. Medical patients choose Gelato Cake for stimulating appetite and relieving stiffness, pain and stress. Growers choose to grow Gelato Cake for its creamy, berry, gassy and vanilla frosting aromas. Gelato Cake can be grown indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time of 8-9 weeks.

Gelato Cake Strain Highlights

  • Type: indica-dominant
  • Tastes like: berries and vanilla
  • Feels like: sedating
  • Flowering time: 8-9 weeks

Gelato Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!