Armaplex Security is a Los Angeles based Security and Risk Company with a focus on filling gaps in the Security Industry. Exceptional customer service, accurate billing, security officer engagement, dynamic leadership and an active Corporate Social Responsibility program are what sets us apart. Armaplex provides security for all types of businesses and private clients, but we specialize in the Cannabis industry. Armaplex leadership has worked with other Cannabis industry leaders to shape California laws and regulations that govern the industry as well as educating government officials about the positive impacts that licensed Marijuana businesses have had, and will have in the future, on the communities where they operate. Statistics show that crime has dropped in communities where Marijuana has been decriminalized and is regulated in a responsible and thoughtful way. Ultimately it is our objective to not only ensure that our clients are safe and secure, but that we are helping them remain compliant in an industry where compliance is paramount to remaining profitable.