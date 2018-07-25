About this strain
A popular strain for sativa-lovers, Allen Wrench presents the best qualities of its parents, Trainwreck and NYC Diesel with crisp flavors of sour fruit. Its aroma has been characterized as sour and flowery, leaving a lingering scent of fruit. Allen Wrench is known to provide users with a long-lasting cerebral high and fill an entire room with its strong essence. The buds have a dark-green color and dark foliage with orange pistils growing out. Allen Wrench also has a 10-11 week flowering time and medium to medium-high THC content.
Allen Wrench effects
Reported by real people like you
137 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Artizen Cannabis
Our flagship facility was custom designed and built in Lacey, Washington in 2014. Early the next year we launched our strain collection, immediately catching the attention of connoisseurs and experienced shop owners and budtenders — folks who know premium cannabis.
Dedication and experience have brought us to the present day, when we can look back, take a deep breathe and give ourselves a small but deserved pat on the back for having come so far.
We take great pride in our work, from cultivation to packaging, ensuring everything is just right and that your Artizen experience lives up to our own high standards.
