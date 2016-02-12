Artizen Cannabis
Purple Tangie Pre-Roll 0.5g
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
17% of people say it helps with fatigue
