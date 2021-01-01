About this product

ZATIVEX™ Amino Acid Therapy contain targeted amino acids, with vitamins, minerals, and coenzymes, to rebuild, repair, and restore the neurotransmitters in your brain. Neurotransmitters are brain chemicals that send information throughout the brain and body. They’re formed from amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. Without the proper levels of these amino acids, we cannot survive, because proteins are responsible for the building and functioning of our cells. Imbalances in neurotransmitter levels contribute to cannabis tolerance. Cannabis tolerance is complicated by vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Deficiencies like these prevent the absorption of nutrients through the intestinal tract, which impairs the body’s natural ability to create new neurotransmitters, increasing tolerance to the therapeutic effects of cannabis.